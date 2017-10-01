Help End Hunger Today

Thank you for making a donation to 6ABC's Giving Tuesday Telethon in support of Philabundance! Your gift is an action against hunger to ensure children, families, and seniors in our communities receive nutritious meals. Your generosity helps us feed more than 135,000 hungry individuals across our 9-county service area in Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey every week.

Every $10 you donate today helps us provide enough food for up to 20 meals for our neighbors facing hunger. Thank you for your support.